Leamington reunion for Blcakdown High School pupils

A group of former Blackdown High School pupils is busy organising their next reunion as their numbers continue to swell.

The school later became North Leamington School.

A FaceBook group was set up by two former school pals, Steve Osborne and Dave Hill, initially to re-connect old friends from 1966 to 1968.

It was later decided that the membership should be expanded with the intention of making the group a ‘living entity’ and from an initial 30 ex-pupils in November 2016, the group ballooned to 180 members.

Brian O’Brien, founding member of ‘We Are Blackdown High School’, said: “We have many photos on the group home page and are fortunate to have a substantial documentary and photographic archive from the days when the school was under construction until it was closed.

“The group would welcome contact from any Old Blackdownians who can request to join at ‘We are Blackdown High School’ on Facebook.

“We have grown the group substantially but making our existence known to as many former pupils as are out in the local community is a challenge, with many people not being computer, tablet or smartphone users or interested in social media.”

Brian added: “One of our members was at the school on its opening day and there are many other members encompassing the period from 1957 to 1977 during which the members must have either attended or taught at the school.”

The group hold regular social reunions and with the next event, a barbecue, on Saturday August 12 at Hunningham Cricket Club, from 7.30pm until 11pm.

Food will be available on the night which needs to be pre-ordered and costs £5 per person.