Leamington’s Jephson Gardens taste victory after special award for sensory garden

The team who care for one of Leamington’s favourite leisure destinations is celebrating receiving yet another accolade.

Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces Team who look after Jephson Gardens have been given a Special Award for Innovation from the Green Flag Award Scheme.

Jephson Gardens, first laid out in 1846, is one of only fifteen inspirational parks and green spaces in the UK to achieve the award, which is presented to Green Flag Award or Community Award.

Winning sites have been judged that changes have brought outstanding benefits to both their site and the community.

The park was chosen for a redesign of the sensory garden, which includes a mirrored archway, taste garden and colourful planting schemes and Project Sunflower - when 500 local schoolchildren grew sunflowers as part of a project to encourage children to develop an interest in gardening.

In the past twelve months the sensory garden has won a Leamington Society Award and a Bees’ Needs Award, as well as appearing on the BBC’s The Instant Gardener.

Paul Todd, Green Flag Award Scheme manager said: “Congratulations to everyone involved in the sensory garden project in Jephson Gardens, a worthy winner of award.

“Research has proved that quality parks and green spaces play a vital role within their local communities.

“Jephson Gardens is a perfect example of this.”

Congratulating the team, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Green Spaces, David Shilton, added: “I’m thrilled that our team has won yet another award, this time for the fantastic sensory garden.”