Leamington’s Kingsley Preparatory School welcomes new head

A new head teacher has been appointed to lead a Leamington prep school.

Rachel Whiting has joined The Kingsley Preparatory School as the new head this term having already spent time in school meeting the children, staff and governors.

Her previous role in academic leadership, was as Director of KS2 and Head of Religious Education at Bromsgrove Preparatory School.

Mrs Whiting has a BA Hons (History) degree from Durham University, MA (Religious Education) Warwick University and National Professional Qualification for Senior Leadership (Worcester Teaching Alliance).

The mother-of-two and in addition to teaching, enjoys the theatre, hockey, netball and Formula 1 racing.

She said her priority as a teacher over the past decade and now as Head remained: “to ensure that every child fulfils their potential in whichever areas they aspire to participate, as well as fostering a love of lifelong learning.”