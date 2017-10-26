Leamington’s Millennium Balti named top Indian restaurant at Curry Life Awards

A curry house in Leamington has been named the best Indian restaurant in Warwickshire at the Curry Life Awards in London.

Mohammed Abdul Ahad and his staff picked up the award for his restaurant Millennium Balti in Bath Street, Leamington Spa

The restaurateur, who spent years working with ‘his hands tied behind his back’ in a more junior position, saw his vision recognised when he topped the awards.

Mohammed Abdul Ahad knew he could make a success of the Millennium Balti if he was given the top job and three years later has fulfilled his ambition by becoming the boss with his brothers and started their own curry revolution.

Mohammed said: “Ownership brings its own responsibilities but I liked the fact that it was down to me to make a success of it.

“The first thing was to start listening to what customers were saying about the food, throw out the tins and use fresh ingredients.

“Customers appreciate we are putting them first and that is reflected in the fact that 85 per cent of our custom is regular trade.

“No one is perfect but we always strive to be the best and listen to what people have to say - we have come a long way and want to keep improving.”

Mohammed Ahad picked up his award with his other brothers and mother in front of an audience of more than 600 people at a gala event at the Royal Lancaster Hotel hosted by journalist and broadcaster, Michael Buerk.

Mohammed added: “It’s a team effort but I would like to say a big thank you to all our customers whose honesty and loyalty have helped shape the business during the past three years,”

The gala dinner also raised over £3,000 for Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to help their appeal for the Myanmar Refugee crisis.