Leamington Spa Hospital benefits from 50-year-old fund

Patients at a Leamington hospital are to benefit from a 50-year-old gift which has helped thousands of needy townspeople.

When Leamington resident, Harry Prue, died in 1967 he left money in his will to Leamington Round Table to say thanks for all their support.

Harry had received seasonal food parcels from the Round Table so he bequeathed a proportion of his estate to the organisation.

Five decades on £3,200 of the investment has been gifted to purchase eleven new wheelchairs for patients of Feldon Ward at Leamington Spa Hospital.

Making the donation on behalf of The Leamington Round Table and 41 Club - The Association of Ex-Round Tablers’ - Andrew Savage, member of the Leamington 41 Club, said: “Harry Prue’s gift has benefited so many people in the community funded by his generosity.”

The donation will benefit patients on the stroke unit who require a wheelchair temporarily to get around whilst undergoing rehabilitation, using the therapy gym, garden and social activities.

Harry Prue’s fund has now been dissolved and the money has been allocated to local good causes.