Leamington Spa Regency Rotary say “bonjour” to their newest and youngest president

The Rotary Club of Leamington Spa Regency has elected its youngest ever president to serve over the next year (2017 to 2018).

Sabrina Marnham who is only 28, comes originally from Chantilly in France, and now works in Warwick Technology Park at Siemens where she is a project manager.

Sabrina said: “I am thrilled to be part of a club that fosters respect and supports diversity.

“We are only 16 members who work hard to make a difference and I am delighted to be representing our vibrant club this year.

“We have an exciting year ahead of us as we will take part in over 20 fundraisers and events on the top of our active involvement with Youth and Community initiatives. ”.

Leamington Spa Regency is the newest of two Rotary Clubs in the town, with a diverse membership from all backgrounds and both genders.

The Club is looking for volunteers to assist this summer with stalls at Myton Hospice Fete, Warwick Folk Festival and Warwickshire Pride.

Contact leamregencyrotary@gmail.com