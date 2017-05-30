Leamington student to design new Kenilworth Castle mayors’ bench

A Leamington student has been chosen to create the new mayors’ bench at Kenilworth Castle.

Furniture crafts student at Leamington College Matt Brown was chosen after Kenilworth Town Council approached his tutor Jamie Ward about the project.

All of his students submitted designs, and Matt’s was deemed the best.

Matt said: “To have the bench I’ve designed and created in Kenilworth Castle for visitors to see and use is a real honour.”

The town council commissioned the bench to replace the one which has been there for many years. It features plaques with names of all the town’s mayors on it.

Liz Page, historic properties director (West) at English Heritage said: “We are delighted that such a talented young furniture maker will be making a new mayors’ bench to stand in the historic grounds of Kenilworth Castle, a place that has been at the centre of England’s affairs for much of its 900 year history.

“Matt’s beautiful design in English Oak will fit in very well within the historic location, and we are excited to see it in place.”