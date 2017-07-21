Leamington woman lends keepsakes left by her late husband to exhibition which is raising awareness of prostate cancer

Items which remind a Leamington woman of her beloved late husband will be part of a major exhibition to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Originally from Jamaica, Hugh moved to the UK in 1993 and settled in Leamington.

Cynthia has set up the Hugh Dwyer Inspiration Foundation in his memory and to raise awareness.

And she has donated his baseball cap and trinket boxes to the exhibition being held at the Simmer Down Festival in Handsworth Park, Birmingham, on Sunday.

Cynthia said: “Hugh was a funny, positive, family man who could light up any room. You’d often find him in his shed making things – from pieces of furniture to trinket boxes like these.

“He’d always be wearing a baseball cap and it would always be back to front.

“Art and design was Hugh’s passion – I think he used it as a form of escapism.

“These trinket boxes remind me of the skills, patience and talent Hugh had – he could create some really beautiful things with such detail from virtually nothing.

“I remember when we got married he presented me with a handmade keepsake box. He went to so much effort – the colours corresponded with the colours we’d chosen for the day and it was engraved with our initials.

“I can tell you it definitely made me cry and every time I look at it now, it just fills me with joy.”

The exhibition will include the prized possessions of famous sportsmen, who have pledged their support to Prostate Cancer UK’s flagship Stronger Knowing More campaign.

The men’s health charity will be showcasing items from the likes of Birmingham-born former England centre-back, Joleon Lescott, former Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matt Murray and the first black player to play for England, Viv Anderson, in a bid to raise awareness of the increased risk of prostate cancer in black men.

The exhibition, which coincides with Ethnic Minority Cancer Awareness Month, will also showcase sentimental possessions from a number of men who have either been personally affected by prostate cancer, or family members who have lost loved ones to the disease in celebration of how black communities have found the strength to face prostate cancer in their lives.

Its aim is to get people talking about the most common cancer in men and taking action.

Tony Wong of Prostate Cancer UK said: “Our exhibition will showcase stories of strength from celebrities, men living with prostate cancer and families who have lost loved ones to the disease.

“It’s a celebration of how black communities have found the strength to face prostate cancer in their lives.”