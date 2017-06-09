Leamington woodland wins silver forestry award for excellence

An area of woodland in Leamington Spa, which is less than five years old, has been awarded a top forestry award.

Managed jointly by the Friends of Foundry Wood and Achieving Results in Communities (ARC), Foundry Wood in Princes Drive has been developed by volunteers since 2012 on a former railway sidings.

Now the wood which just one hectare in size, has won joint silver in the Excellence in Forestry Urban and Community Awards organised by the Royal Forestry Society.

Judges said: “That so much can be achieved in so small a woodland area is hard to believe, the partnership of ARC and the Friends of Foundry Wood is a winning formula with an outstanding result.

“ Foundry Wood fully deserves its place in this competition.”

Kristie Naimo, Chair of the Friends of Foundry Wood, said: “Foundry Wood is such a special place and has become an important part of the Leamington and Warwick community since it was established only a few years ago.

“We must thank all the wonderful volunteers who make the woodland the thriving green space that we all enjoy today and preserve for future generations.”

For more details go to www.foundrywood.co.uk