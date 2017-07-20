Licence holder fined for selling booze after permitted hours at Indian restaurant in Leamington

A Leamington Indian restaurant manager has been fined for allowing the business to serve alcohol past its licensed hours.

Mohammed Muneer, premises licence holder for Ali’s Curry House, in Bath Street, was prosecuted at Nuneaton Magistrates Court on July 11 for offences under the Licensing Act 2003.

He pleaded guilty to three offences and was fined £400 and ordered to pay the Warwick District Council’s costs to the sum of £1,260.42 and a victim surcharge of £40.

The Court heard how the council’s licensing team had repeatedly witnessed Mr Muneer operating beyond his permitted licensable hours, despite having been warned and written to and previously, in 2016, accepting a caution for the same offences.

Cllr Andrew Thompson, the council’s portfolio holder for health and community protection, said; “The council takes its responsibility to govern the sale and supply of alcohol and provision of late night refreshment very seriously.

“Mr Muneer was given every opportunity to comply but chose to ignore the warnings given, leaving the council with no other option but to take the case to court.

“The licensing team will continue to work proactively, at all times of the day and night, in order to protect the local community and ensure premise licence holders are operating legally.”

The council is promoting its new premises log book and guide, which has been produced in partnership with other agencies.

The guide provides advice to premise licence holders on the day to day running of their business.

For more information www.warwickdc.gov.uk/downloads/download/17/licensing_act_2003_guidance_notes

|click here}.