Lillington Church repairs finished after eight-month-long project

An eight month-long repair project has been completed at St Mary Magdalene’s Church in Lillington.

Work costing a total of nearly £200,000 included re-tiling every roof slope, restructuring all the gutters, and internal decoration as well as replacing two missing crosses, from the apex of two gables.

The whole project - from the original grant bids to the departure of the construction company - was overseen by a former churchwarden, John Butler, with the help of other church members and paid for using grants and £13,000 gifted by local churchpeople.

Bishop of Warwick, Rt Rev John Stroyan, was leading services at the church on the Sunday when the completion of the project was announced.

St Mary Magdalene’s Church, which is currently without a vicar following the departure of the Revd Charlotte Gale at the end of June, are in the process of appointing a new incumbent who will start in 2018.