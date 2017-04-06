Lillington man taking on marathon to help children

A man from Lillington is taking on the London Marathon later this month to help raise money for a children’s charity.

Jon Chambers, who is 47, has decided to run the marathon to raise money for the NSPCC.

He said: “A few years ago the ‘Baby P’ case came to public awareness. I sat and cried in disbelief and horror as I watched the news that a child could be treated like this in modern Britain.

“All children need love, hope and a future. And I’d like to think that my fundraising efforts will make a difference to someone, somewhere and that they can believe the sort of life exists - like the ones we give our own children.”

Jon, who will be taking on the London Marathon on April 23, last took part in a marathon event six years ago.

He said: “I feel excited, apprehensive and daunted about the marathon. It’s a long way. But it’s also a long journey just getting to the start line.

“There have been many setbacks along the way both in terms of injury and the fundraising too is a big challenge.

“But I am optimistic and positive about achieving both goals and also looking forward to the crowds lining the streets and shouting your name urging you on. It’s a very special race in that sense.”

Jon has a fundraising target of £2,200 and he has so far managed to raise £740.

To boost his fundraising efforts Jon will be hosting a family fun evening at Lillington Social Club, which is on Lime Avenue.

The event takes place tomorrow (Saturday) from 7pm to 11pm and will feature a quiz, a raffle and a disco.

Entry to the family fun evening will cost £25 per family/household.

To donate to Jon’s fundraising page click here.