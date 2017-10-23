Lillington School pupils plant crocuses to support Rotary Club’s charity campaign

Lillington Primary School and Nursery pupils have helped to plant thousands of purple crocus bulbs at the nearby Midland Oak Park in support of an international fundraising campaign.

School councillors, made up of pupils from years Two to Six, helped members of the Friends of Midland Oak Park group to plant the bulbs around the green space’s titular oak tree last Friday.

The crocuses were planted as part of Rotary International’s Purple4Polio campaign, which aims to eradicate polio in the only three remaining countries where the disease is endemic.

Members of the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club spoke to the children about the campaign before the planting took place.

The crocuses will bloom in February.

Gary Timlin, chairman of the Friends of Midland Oak Park had worked tirelessly in the morning to dig out the beds for the children to plant the bulbs.

He said: “We are keen to encourage community volunteering to improve the park for all users.

“We want to say a big thank you to the rotary club, the wonderful school councillors from Lillington School and Warwick District Council’s Green Space team.”