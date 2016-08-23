Bishop to rededicate repaired roof at All Saints’ church in Leamington

All Saints’ Parish church’s newly repaired roof will be rededicated by the Bishop of Coventry at a special service on Sunday September 4.

The South Aisle of the Leamington church has undergone extensive work and been re-slated, at a cost of £157,000.

To celebrate this and to rededicate the roof, the Rt Revd Dr Christopher Cocksworth, during a special parish communion, will preside over the service and preach.

The roof had been in a serious condition, with damaged and slipped slates and poor rainwater disposal, resulting in frequent water entry into the church which causes significant amounts of damage internally.

In addition to this, some of the roof timbers had been attacked by dry rot.

The Listed Place of Worship Roof Repair Fund donated £110,000, with additional finance being donated by the Garfield Weston Foundation, Warwickshire & Coventry Historic.

Churches Trust, All churches Trust, and kind individual gifts and loans.

Leamington Mayor, Cllr Ann Morrison, will be in attendance and towns people, friends of the church, and visitors are warmly invited to attend.

The Vicar, Fr Christopher Wilson, said: “We are delighted that this part of our lovely historic church has been repaired.

“I’d like to place on record our thanks to the Listed Places of Worship Roof Repair Fund and other donors.

“Please join with us on September 4 to celebrate this milestone - we’d love to see

you - and keep on coming for worship and the many other activities which take place here.

“Now that this project is complete, we shall begin work on a major grant application for further repairs.

“We are also working, with the Friends of All Saints’ Parish Church and other groups and individuals, on a number of other projects.

“These include the repair of the clock, the regeneration of the churchyard, the refurbishment of the beautiful Lady Chapel, and the repair of historic textiles. We’re most grateful to all the individuals and organisations which make this possible through gifts, legacies, and grants.”