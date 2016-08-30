Comic fans now spoilt for choice

Fans of comic books and other popular fiction will be spoilt for choice when shopping in Leamington from now on.

Starting off in March as an online store, Collectors Assemble, which specialises in comic book merchandise and memorabilia, has now opened a shop in Regent Street.

Spa Town Comics

The business is a joint venture between store manager Karl Williams - an avid collector of “all things geeky” from Marvel and DC to Game of Thrones, Pokemon, Disney and more - and finance manager Jamie Skidmore who says his main role is to “stop Karl from geeking out too much”.

They said: “We decided the next step was to find a store in a place we know and love and that’s when we came across this empty little store on Regent Street.

“As soon as we stepped through the door we saw our dreams become a reality.

“After working day and night, while holding our full-time jobs, we opened the store on August 20.

“The response was even better than we had expected, with people saying “this is exactly what Leamington needs’ and ‘I think I just found my new favourite store’.”

Comic fans will also be able to shop at the 12-month pop-up comic shop at the Royal Priors from tomorrow (Saturday).

Spa Town Comics, which will be run by Leamington Comic Con founders Dan Mallier and Lisa-Marie Nelson, will sell comics and trade paperbacks premier publishers like DC and Marvel, while hoping to introduce fans to new material from independent publishers.

Dan said: “We can’t wait to give local comic fans the opportunity to buy the comics and collectibles they love in their own town.

If we get the same heroic support for our pop-up as we do for our convention, we’re positive Spa Town Comics can become a permanent fixture in Leamington.”

Comic fans can sign-up for subscriptions to order their favourite weekly comics, or purchase back issues.

The team will also use their experience and contacts gained from running Leam Comic Con to champion creativity within the industry and support the community through projects and events.

Lisa-Marie said: “We’ve already got an action-packed agenda of events for comic enthusiasts and families. Launch day will be a real celebration of comics, closely followed by a Batman Day on the 17th where we’ll be encouraging people to come have their photo taken with Leamington’s professional Batman.”

For more about either of the stores visit https://collectors-assemble.co.uk/ or find Spa Town Comics on Facebook.