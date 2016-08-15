Falcons and minibeasts come to gardens

Magnificent birds of prey will be on display this Sunday in Jephson Gardens at the Hive of Activity event.

Organised by the green spaces team at Warwick District Council, the event will also feature bees and mini-beasts and takes place from 11am to 4pm.

Visitors can learn about honeybees and do some bees-wax candle rolling with the Warwick and Leamington beekeepers.

They can also meet local falconer Bob Edwards and his birds and take part in some craft activities. There will be a minibeast roadshow with snakes, spiders, lizards and creepy crawlies as well as ferret racing and falconry displays (11.30am and 2pm) and live beekeeping demonstrations (12.30pm and 3pm).

David Shilton, district councillor for parks and gardens said: “This is a very popular free event and we are delighted families can come along and enjoy the entertainment and learn about the importance of wildlife at the same time.”