Firefighters called to Warwick hospital car park after three-car crash

Firefighters were called to Warwick Hospital’s car park in Lakin Road today where there had been a collision between three cars this afternoon (Tuesday).
One car had collided with a building at the site and a second crew, in addition to the one from Leamington which was already in attendance, was requested to release a casualty from one of the vehicles.
The casualty was released using hydraulic cutting equipment.
A structural engineer from Warwick District Council was called to the scene to inspect the damage to the building.
Crews and police were at the scene for about 40 minutes.
