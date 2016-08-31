Leamington man charged with child sex offences

A 34-year-old Leamington man has been charged with four child sex offences.

Mohammed Murtaja Anwar, of Hellidon Close, was charged on Tuesday August 30 with four counts of sexual assault relating to two under-18s in the Leamington area in 2016.

He was also charged on the same day with one count of robbery and two counts of theft by finding.

He has been released on bail to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 28.