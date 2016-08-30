Three boys and two women injured after car crash near Barford

A crash involving two cars yesterday afternoon (Monday September 30) near Barford left three young boys and two women needing treatment after one overturned.

The five victims managed to remove themselves from the cars before ambulances and fire crews arrived.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 3.30pm to the A429 near Westham Lane.

“One of the cars had overturned, and from that car we treated a woman in her 40s for chest injuries, and three boys.

“One boys had brusing to his neck and shoulder, and the two who were in child seats only had slight brusing to their necks.

“All four injuries were not serious but were taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire as a precaution.

“The driver of the second car was a woman in her twenties who suffered minor whiplash injuries.”

Firefighters assisted with first aid and made sure the vehicles were safe.