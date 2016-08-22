Walking football sessions in Kenilworth confirmed

Walking football sessions are on their way to Kenilworth after organisers received enough interest from residents.

The slower, non-contact version of the sport aimed at over-50s is being organised by football coach Darren Wheeler, who has already set up successful clubs in Daventry, Rugby and Lutterworth.

He said: “About a year ago I set up a walking football club at Daventry Leisure Centre, which has gone from strength to strength.

“I felt people were missing out in Kenilworth and Leamington.

“It’s surprising how energetic it really is - if you came to watch you’d see the guys come off sweating buckets. It’s really good for them.

“It’s also about getting people out as well - the social side is a big part of it.

“All players need is a pair of comfortable shoes, fitness clothes and a bottle of water.”

The sessions will start at Castle Farm Recreation Centre on Thursday September 29 from 12 to 1pm. They will run every week and will cost £3 to attend.

Although aimed at over-50s, the age rule is fairly relaxed at the sessions.