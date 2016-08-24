Warwickshire Pride celebrates diversity for fourth year

Warwickshire’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community was out in force to celebrate diversity at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington last Saturday.

Despite the wind and rain on the day those who attended got into the Pride spirit and enjoyed a range of stalls, street food, bars and live performances on stage. With headline acts including Jordan Gray and Vangelis from BBC1’s The Voice, and the first Warwickshire Pride Dog Show taking place, festival goers had plenty to keep them entertained.

Warwickshire Pride Festival MHLC-20-08-16 Warwickshire Pride NNL-160820-205947009

Daniel Browne, director of Warwickshire Pride, said: “Warwickshire Pride 2016 is one that will be remembered for a variety of reasons.

It was a very challenging day, particularly with the weather being a bit wet and windy, but even though the weather decided to shower us with kisses, people appeared to have a good time and the feedback from people has been hugely positive & supportive so far.

It’s the luck of the draw when holding an event in British summer time, but a bit of bad weather isn’t enough to stop the Pride celebrations and it certainly didn’t stop all of the people who attended.

I’d like to say thank you to those people as the festival is only what it is because of the support that people show.

Warwickshire Pride Festival MHLC-20-08-16 Warwickshire Pride NNL-160820-205934009

I’d also like to thank all of the stallholders who braved the elements and of course the team of fantastic volunteers who had to deal with some difficult situations on the day in order for the festival to go ahead and be successful.

Volunteers are the backbone of any charity organisation and I must pay tribute to the amazing people from our community who helped it all to happen.

Warwickshire Pride will return in 2017 and I’ll ask the sun to put in an appearance.”

The first Warwickshire Pride took place on Saturday 31st August 2013 and was the first event of its kind in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Pride Festival MHLC-20-08-16 Warwickshire Pride NNL-160820-205922009

Mr Browne launched the event because he felt the county was lagging behind in when it came to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender representation

Warwickshire Pride will take place again in 2017 and organisers are currently putting together a steering group to help with the organisation. Anyone wishing to help can email warwickshirepride@live.co.uk for further information.

Warwickshire Pride Festival Kyle Crompton. MHLC-20-08-16 Warwickshire Pride NNL-160820-205909009

Warwickshire Pride Festival Tiarna 6 and Deontae 4 at the sweet stall. MHLC-20-08-16 Warwickshire Pride NNL-160820-205855009