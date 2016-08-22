Wellesbourne crash update: police appeal for witnesses

The A429 has now been re-opened in both directions between Wellesbourne and Ettington following a single vehicle collision that happened earlier this morning (Monday).

Police were called shortly before 7:30am to a report that a blue Mitsubishi estate had left the road and collided with a tree.

The car was travelling in the Ettington direction.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The fire service also attended.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Call 101 quoting incident reference 53 of Monday 22 August.