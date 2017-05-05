Long-distance walk to raise funds for MS, in honour of mother and daughter who live with the condition

Friends and family of two Multiple Sclerosis (MS) sufferers have organised a six-day walk to raise funds and awareness for the condition.

Delia Button and her daughter Roberta both live with the neurological condition.

Roberta, known as Bertie, was diagnosed with MS last December aged 24, the same condition with which her mother was diagnosed when she was 16-years-old.

As a way of showing support, a close family friend has organised an event called The Button Walk - a six-day walk from May 26–31, to coincide with World MS Day.

It covers 60 miles following the River Avon from near Bubbenhall to Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire.

Bertie, said: “The main aim of the event is to show support to my family and raise awareness of MS, but, we’re using the opportunity to raise some funds.

“My mother and I researched various MS charities and chose to support the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF).

“This is a global charity which aims to improve the quality of life for people living with MS and also fund research into possible treatments for the condition.

She added: “MSIF is launching a campaign called ‘Kiss Goodbye to MS’ this month so we are hoping The Button Walk helps.”

Organisers are hoping to raise £5,000 with over half the total already pledged and it is hoped that Delia will join the route where there are good walking surfaces.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ButtonWalk-2017

The walk is split in approximately 10-mile legs will go from Bubbenhall,Warwick,Hampton Lucy, Welford-on-Avon, Evesham, Eckington and Tewksbury