Longest serving leader at Kenilworth Scout troop given prestigious award

The longest serving leader at a Kenilworth Scout troop has been given an award for his mnay years of service.

Steve Sanday, who has been a leader at 4th Kenilworth for 40 years, was awarded the Silver Acorn for his long service on Monday May 15 by Nigel Hailey, the Warwickshire County Commissioner for Scouting.

More than 100 Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, leaders and parents came to St Nicholas Parochial Hall to see him get the award.

Stuart Heaton, Kenilworth District Commissioner for Scouting, said: “He’s the one person in Kenilworth who’s done it all, and everything he did was done extremely well.”