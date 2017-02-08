Lucky escape for driver who hit electricity pylon near Warwick

A driver had a lucky escape after colliding with an electricity pylon near Warwick.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Warwick Road in Norton Lindsey, near to the junction with Brittons Lane, shortly before 6.20pm last night after a man collided with an electricity pole with his car.

Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

One ambulance and a paramedic area support officer were sent to the scene.

The driver had a lucky escape as he walked away from the crash without any serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Arriving at the scene, ambulance crews discovered a car that had been significantly damaged and an electricity pylon suspended low to the ground with cables lying on the road.

“The car driver, a man believed to be in his 20s, had freed himself from the vehicle and was fully conscious.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff and treated for an arm injury and minor neck pain.

“He was immobilised as a precaution and transported to Warwick Hospital for further assessment.

“Given the damage visible to ambulance crews on arrival at the scene, both to the car and the electricity pylon, it is a lucky escape for the driver that he has not suffered more serious injuries in the collision.”