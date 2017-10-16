Major Warwick road partially blocked after four-car accident

A major Warwick road has been partially blocked following an accident.
Lane three of the A46 Warwick Bypass southbound at A452 Leamington Road has been blocked and traffic is queuing following an accident involving four cars.
