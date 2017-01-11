Man assaulted with metal object in Lillington by four attackers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted with a metal object by four attackers in Lillington yesterday afternoon (Tuesday January 10).

Shortly before 2pm four men wearing balaclavas attacked the victim, a 20-year-old man from Birmingham, outside Top Shop newsagents in Newland Road.

He fled into the shop where he was pursued and hit with a metal object. The offenders then left the scene on foot.

Detective Sergeant James Coleman said: “Following our initial enquiries we currently believe that this victim was targeted by these individuals and we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.

“This was, understandably, shocking to those shopping in the area at the time and I would like to reassure the public that a full and thorough investigation is underway.”

The victim suffered cuts to his head during the assault and was taken to Warwick Hospital for treatment. No one else was threatened or injured in the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.