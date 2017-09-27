Man jailed after two Leamington burglaries

A man has been jailed after two Leamington properties were burgled in March.

Mark Andrew Coles, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of handling stolen goods at Coventry Crown Court on Tuesday September 26.

Mark Andrew Coles

He was also sentenced to six months for aggravated vehicle taking, six months for two counts of fraud, 12 months for three counts of driving while disqualified and was banned for driving for two years. Coles also pleaded guilty to these offences.

It comes after he admitted to handling stolen vehicles from properties in Albany Terrace and Leam Terrace on March 26 and 27 this year.

Detective Constable Paul Luke said: “Our priority is to bring offenders to justice where possible and protect our communities from harm.

“I am very happy that the offender has been identified and justice has been done.”