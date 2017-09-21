Man jailed for historic child sex offences in Priors Marston area

A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for historic child sex offences which took place in the Priors Marston area.

Peter John Lancaster, of Kettering, was sentenced today (September 21) at Warwick Crown Court to eight years in prison for five counts of historic child sex offences.

Mr Lancaster was found guilty of one count of buggery (eight years in prison), one count of indecency with a child (12 months in prison, concurrent) and three counts of indecent assault on a male (five years in prison for each count, concurrent).

The sentencing comes after Warwickshire Police investigated allegations of sexual offences which took place between November 1983 and November 1987 in the Priors Marston area when the defendant was 14 to 18 years old.

PSI Andy Smith of Leamington CID said: "The nature of these offences can have an incredibly damaging effect on the victim and I hope that today's sentence gives the victim some form of closure.

"I would like to praise the support and courage of the victim throughout this investigation and hope that members of the public are reassured that all sexual offences are taken very seriously by Warwickshire Police, irrespective of when they took place, and will be thoroughly investigated."

If you have been a victim of a sexual offence and you don't want to come forward to police you can also contact the Blue Sky Sexual Assault Referral Centre, located at George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton.

The centre provides access to emergency medical treatment, emotional support and referrals to Independent Sexual Violence Advisors (ISVA) for anyone from Coventry or Warwickshire who has been sexually assaulted.

They can be contacted on 02476 865 505 or by visiting their website

