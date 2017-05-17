Man rescued from van after collision near Warwick

A man was rescued from his van after a collision near Warwick last night (Tuesday).

The man suffered a serious head injury after the van he was driving collided with a crash barrier at a roundabout near to the junction of the A46 and B4463 at around 8.30pm last night.

A paramedic officer arrived seven minutes after the initial call and was backed up by an ambulance and the Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service with a doctor on board.

Two fire appliances from Leamington were also sent to the scene to rescue the trapped man.

The crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the casualty.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a small van that had suffered significant front end damage.

“The driver, a man of approximately 50 years of age had suffered a very nasty head injury.

“The wound was bandaged and the man was given pain relief.

“Firefighters removed the driver’s door to allow ambulance staff to extricate the man from the vehicle.

“He was immobilised before being taken on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire; the doctor travelled with the ambulance crew.”