Man seen performing lewd act by 14-year-old girl in Wellesbourne

A man was seen performing a lewd act in his convertible by a 14-year-old girl in Wellesbourne on Tuesday September 13.

The incident is believed to have happened just after 3pm in Baker Drive, close to Stratford Road, where the girl was walking home from school.

A man, who was driving a small convertible car, approached the girl and she noticed that he was performing a lewd act and was naked from the waist down.

The girl ran home and the incident was reported to police. The man did not follow her.

The offender is described as white with a slight tan, in his twenties, with very short brown hair and facial stubble and he appeared to be quite tall.

He was wearing a long-sleeved top, which was either blue or green.

He was driving a small, red, convertible car with a black roof which was up. The car is described as being quite new and clean with rounded headlamps.

Warwickshire Police are now appealing for any witnesses to help trace the offender.

PC Anita Dyer said: “This was a distressing incident for this young girl and it is important that we find this man and prevent him approaching others.

“If you saw the car being driven in a suspicious manner in Wellesbourne or anywhere else, or think that you know the offender, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 264 of Tuesday September 13.