Man suffers serious injuries after car overturns and hits tree in Warwick

A man has suffered serious injuries after his car overturned and collided with a tree on the A46 in Warwick last night (Monday January 9).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the crash near the junction with the A4177 at 6.15pm. A car from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was also at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews were told that the car had come to rest on all four wheels after colliding with trees and overturning upon initially leaving the road.

“The driver, a man believed to be in his 50s, was still inside the car, where he was initially assessed by the air ambulance doctor.

“Once out of the car, he was treated for head and shoulder injuries as well as suspected fractured ribs. The man remained fully conscious throughout.

“He was immobilised, given pain relief and had his wounds dressed before being taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment.”