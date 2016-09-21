Manager of new Kenilworth barbers wins award

The manager of a barbers recently opened in Kenilworth has won a national award for his hair styling.

Yucel Olmezkaya, who manages Groom and Gent Barbers in Station Road, won the British Barbers Association People’s Choice Award for August 2016.

He said: “I was second in this competition in July and had another go in August against some great names in the industry - this time I became the winner.

British Barbers Association director Trevor Studd said: “It is a great achievement to stand out amongst the many entries for this competition and shows Yucel’s commitment to his development.”