Search

Marathon man Will goes extra mile for Leamington charity

Will Carr with Mencap customer Mel Heydon and Cath Errington, fundraising manager for the charity

Will Carr with Mencap customer Mel Heydon and Cath Errington, fundraising manager for the charity

0
Have your say

A marathon runner has visited an outdoor sensory garden to see how his fundraising efforts have benefited others.

It’s a year since Will Carr, an ex-army captain, successfully completed the London Marathon, raising £2,800 for Heart of England Mencap.

The 31-year-old, now a trainee solicitor with Leamington-based Wright Hassall was invited to the Fordsfield Centre, a day service in Leamington for people with complex needs, run by Heart of England Mencap, to see exactly the difference his 26-mile feat has made.

Will’s fundraising, which was given a boosted his employees who donated £500, has paid for a range of sensory equipment to be installed in the garden area, along with a sunshade.

He said: “It is wonderful to see exactly where the money has gone and I hope it brings a lot of enjoyment to everyone this summer - it was a pleasure to raise money for Heart of England Mencap, a great local charity.”

Cath Errington, Fundraising Manager for HofE Mencap, said: “Huge thanks to Will, Wright Hassall and to everyone else who donated sponsorship - this equipment will make a big difference to many people for a long time.”