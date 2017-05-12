Marathon man Will goes extra mile for Leamington charity

A marathon runner has visited an outdoor sensory garden to see how his fundraising efforts have benefited others.

It’s a year since Will Carr, an ex-army captain, successfully completed the London Marathon, raising £2,800 for Heart of England Mencap.

The 31-year-old, now a trainee solicitor with Leamington-based Wright Hassall was invited to the Fordsfield Centre, a day service in Leamington for people with complex needs, run by Heart of England Mencap, to see exactly the difference his 26-mile feat has made.

Will’s fundraising, which was given a boosted his employees who donated £500, has paid for a range of sensory equipment to be installed in the garden area, along with a sunshade.

He said: “It is wonderful to see exactly where the money has gone and I hope it brings a lot of enjoyment to everyone this summer - it was a pleasure to raise money for Heart of England Mencap, a great local charity.”

Cath Errington, Fundraising Manager for HofE Mencap, said: “Huge thanks to Will, Wright Hassall and to everyone else who donated sponsorship - this equipment will make a big difference to many people for a long time.”