Massive human poppy marks Southam care home’s 50th anniversary

More than 2,500 people have gathered together to mark the 50th anniversary of a Southam care home by creating a huge human poppy.

Dressed in red, green and black to recreate the iconic Royal British Legion symbol, 2,607 people aged between five and 100 congregated at Southam College.

The 'petals' are arranaged

The event, inspired by Mike Dargan to mark Galanos House British Legion Care Home’s 50 year milestone, involved students and staff from Southam College, Bilton School, Southam Primary, St Lawrence, St James, St Mary’s, Long Itchington and Harbury combining with residents, friends and staff from Galanos House and branches of the Women’s Institutes.