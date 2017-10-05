Meet Darth Vader actor at Star Wars event organised by Cubbington man

Star Wars fans can meet the man who played the famous film franchise’s most iconic villain at an event organised by a Cubbington man.

Jeff Cummings, who recently organised the first Coventry Comic Con in Ryton, has arranged for Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader, to be one of the guests at the SW40 - A Star Wars Celebration event at The Box at FarGo Village, Far Gosford Street in Coventry, on Saturday December 9.

SW40 A Star Wars Celebration

The event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the UK release of Episode IV: A New Hope - the first film in the franchise to be screened - which took place on December 27 1977.

Several other actors and artists from in front of and behind the camera across the film franchise will also be present.

Fans will be able to choose from two time slots on the day and meet their heroes and obtain autographs and photographs.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets visit www.coventrycomiccon.uk/fargo