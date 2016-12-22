Mess left behind after travellers leave sites in Warwick

Travellers who had settled Warwick have now left leaving a trail of mess behind them.

The travellers had been staying on Homer Close and Tachbrook Park.

One person told the Courier that the travellers had left on Tuesday night and that they had left behind a lot of mess.

A photo taken of the scene showed they had also abandoned a caravan there.

The onlooker said: “The travellers have moved off the highway in Homer Close and Tachbrook Park last night leaving a tremendous mess.

“They appear to be moving on quickly to avoid being issued with court orders banning them from returning for a period.

“They have however said they will be back in a couple of days.

“They have smashed down bollards, stolen a bicycle and carried out various other acts of criminal damage whilst here, which have been reported to the police but no action has been taken.”

Travellers have now been spotted in two car parks off Hampton Road.