Michelin-starred Kenilworth restaurant earns back perfect hygiene rating

A Michelin-starred Kenilworth restaurant has earned back a perfect hygiene rating six months after inspectors found it needed major improvement.

The Cross at Kenilworth in New Street had a hygiene rating of just one out of five after an inspection by Warwick District Council food safety officers at the end of January.

A vacuum packing machine was being used for both raw and cooked food at the same time, causing a risk of cross-contamination.

Other problems found by the inspector included storing a bucket of ice used for cooling food down under the U-bend of a sink, and that some of the chefs were not trained in hygiene.

But following a new inspection in July, the restaurant now has a rating of five out of five for hygiene.