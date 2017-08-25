Millennium Balti in Leamington named ‘best curry house’ in Midlands at national awards

A Leamington curry house has been named as the best Indian restaurant in the West Midlands at a national awards ceremony.

Millennium Balti in Bath Street saw off some stiff competition to win its category in the English Curry Awards 2017.

Diners from across the country nominated their favourite chef and restaurants to be put forward for the annual event.

Owner Mohammed Abdul Ahad said: “This is wonderful news.

“We have represented Leamington and are very proud.

“Despite some very tough competition we won thanks to all our customers and their continued support and loyalty.”

Millennium Balti has a 4.5 rating out of a possible 5 based on customer scores on the Tripadvisor website.

It was voted by Courier readers as their Curry House of the Year across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth last year and has been shortlisted for the forthcoming national Curry Life Awards.

Mr Ahad said: “Customers drive what we do both in and outside the kitchen.

“I’m always open to constructive criticism.

“You have to keep listening and learning because people’s attitudes and tastes change.

“I enjoy interacting with people and I like the banter and feedback.

“If people have a good night so do I.”