‘Miraculous’ no arrests made at horse fair, police officer says

A police officer has described the lack of arrests at last weekend’s horse fair as “miraculous”.

Police Sergeant Christopher Kitson of Kenilworth’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said apart from a few minor incidents of anti-social behaviour around the Jet garage on St John’s gyratory, the weekend was relatively calm.

Although the weekend was still quite busy overall, traffic was spread across the Saturday and Sunday, meaning roads were not as congested as they have been during previous horse fairs.

The bulk of the traffic arrives on the Sunday of a horse fair weekend.

Sgt Kitson said: “He said: “To be honest, given how busy it was, it was quite miraculous there were no arrests.

“Traffic-wise it was fairly good. We had more experienced marshals on site as well - often it’s only as good as the marshals are.

“Traffic did build up at around 3.30pm on the Sunday, but it was a lot better than we thought it would be.

“We will have a debriefing at some point over the next month where we’ll look at any feedback from specials and PCSOs, and we’ll look at how we can tweak it.”

The fair is usually held three times a year at land off Thickthorn Island, with April tending to be the busier of the three fairs.

The next fair will be held on the weekend of Friday July 28 to Sunday July 30.

Anyone wishing to give feedback about the fair can email Kenilworth SNT at kenilworth.snt@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk