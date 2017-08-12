Missing Southam woman has been found safe and well

A Southam woman who went missing during the week has been found safe and well, police have said.

Warwickshire police launched the appeal to find Valerie Burnham, 74, from Mayfield Road,on Thursday after she was last in the Parade in Leamington on Tuesday morning.

At the time the force said both they and Valerie’s family were extremely concerned about her welfare.

But the police have now reported via their website and social media that Valerie has been found and have thanked all those who helped with the search.