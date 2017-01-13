More homes between Leamington and Warwick could see revamp for busy junction

More details have emerged as part of a major development between Leamington and Warwick - including a new layout at a busy junction and a ‘green corridor’.

Plans to build a new 735-home housing development on land between Myton Road and Europa Way were given the green light in 2015.

Plans to build a new 735-home housing development on land between Myton Road and Europa Way.

A reserved matters planning application has now been put forward.

The application has now been submitted to Warwick District Council, which would see the first phase of infrastructure and landscaping works take place.

The plans have been put forward by Catesby Property Group on behalf of the Europa Way Consortium, which includes a new signalised junction to Europa Way, a tree-lined central avenue and landscaped ‘green corridor[, which includes a network of drainage ponds and the reinstatement of a section of Myton Brook.

A number of overhead electricity cables will also be put underground as part of the works.

The main access to the development site is to be via a new signal-controlled junction off Europa Way, and there is also the potential for another access at the current access point off Saumur Way.

The infrastructure works will support the future development of the site, which is in line with Warwick District Council’s Local Plan, including up to 735 new homes and a neighbourhood centre, which will be known as Myton Green.

Outline planning consent was granted for the scheme in September 2015, following consultation with the public and Warwick District Council.

Despite gaining planning consent there are still concerns from those who originally objected to the proposal.

John Holland, a Warwick councillor, said: “Warwick Town Council objected to the development as we do not believe that the proper infrastructure can be provided for the new residents.

“The town council has been opposing increases in traffic for many years and three county councillors signed an objection to the increase of traffic in Europa Way and it will have an impact on the surrounding area, particularly in Leamington.”

This early phase of infrastructure works is thought to set up the new homes being delivered for spring 2019.

Grant Stevenson, associate planning director at Catesby Property Group, said: “We have worked closely with both the consortium and the county and district councils over the last few months to ensure the finer details are right for the scheme, and are committed to creating a high quality environment based on the council’s garden suburb principles, which will set the standard for future development of the wider site.”

As well as new homes, the proposals also support the development of recreational and play areas and green open space.