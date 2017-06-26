More than 1,000 people take part in foamy fundraiser near Warwick

More than 1,500 people took part in a foamy fundraiser near Warwick this weekend to raise much-need funds for local children.

On Saturday (June 24) the Acorns Bubble Rush took place at Hatton Country World, where an army of ‘bubblers’ (otherwise known as participants) ran, jogged or walked around a 5km course through a sea of multicoloured frothy bubbles.

Acorns Bubble Rush at Hatton Country World. Photo by Richard T Harris.

The fun-filled family event hopes to raise around £28,000 in vital funds for Acorns Children’s Hospice and its care for life limited and life threatened children and support for their families across the West Midlands.

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care to children and young people and support for the family.

In the past year Acorns has cared for more than 870 children and more than 1,090 families, including those who are bereaved.

Taking part in the day’s festivities was Warwickshire cricketer Ian Bell and his family and Simon Pitcher from Warwick, who ran to say thank you to Acorns for the care given to his daughter Caitlin.

Acorns Bubble Rush at Hatton Country World. Photo by Richard T Harris.

Lynda Hadley, Events Coordinator at Acorns said: “After the success of last year’s event it was awesome to bring such a popular event back to Hatton.

“Thanks so much to everyone who signed-up to take on the bubble cannons and the volunteers who worked so hard.

“It really was a spectacular sight and the money raised is so important to our work.”

There was a party atmosphere on the day as participants took part in fancy dress and set off in three separate waves.

Acorns Bubble Rush at Hatton Country World. Photo by Richard T Harris.

After the event all fun-runners were given discounted entry to Hatton Country World as a thank you for taking part.

Lynda continued: “Acorns relies on fundraising, including events like this to continue providing our vital care, so we’re massively grateful to everyone for signing-up - but the success of this event will be additional funds raised through sponsorship or donations.”