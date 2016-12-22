More than 100 young singers dazzle in stage show

More than 100 students took their singing skills to the stage at Cheltenham Town Hall for one last dazzling performance of the year.

Students from Stagecoach Performing Arts Kenilworth were joined by pupils from schools across the country to perform ‘It’s Not Christmas Without You’ in front of an audience of 250 members in Gloucestershire.

The evening was a celebration of young voices and the pupils were joined by former student and host, Gary Jerry, who has performed alongside stage and music stalwarts such as Christopher Biggins and Sam Cassidy.

Stagecoach Performing Arts Kenilworth Principal, Tom Corsi, said: ‘We are so proud of our students and amazed by their stunning vocal ability.

“To hear their voices throughout Cheltenham Town Hall was spell binding.

“Singing in a group offers the chance to boost morale and confidence, and that was clear to see from the performance, as the students captivated the audience with their harmonious voices.”

All the students came together to sing the topical ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ in a bid to get friends and family in the festive spirit.

Stagecoach Performing Arts is a network of more than 600 part-time schools worldwide.

Early Stages classes are available for children aged 4–6 years and Main Stages classes take place for 6–18 year olds.

For more information, visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/ kenilworth or call 07450 220280.