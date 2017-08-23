More than 40 sites in Warwick District to take part in heritage open days

Several buildings and sites in Warwickshire normally closed to the public will be opening their doors next month for the annual free Heritage Open Days.

Now in its 23rd year the organisers of the Warwick District event are delighted that more than forty venues will be taking part, many of which can only been seen by the public during this weekend.

The Lord Leycester Hospital on High Street in Warwick will be participating for the first time this year with free admission on Sunday 10 September.

This will give visitors the opportunity to see a legacy of almost 450 years of history.

Volunteers have also organised a number of special Heritage Open Day events including a World War I walk around Kenilworth with a re-enactor telling the stories of the town’s servicemen who fought in the Great War, showing the homes where they lived and the buildings that were put to war-time use.

The Chairman of Warwick District Council, Councillor Alan Boad, said: “The Lord Leycester Hospital and World War I walk are just two of host of hidden treasures waiting to be discovered during the Heritage Open Day weekend.

“This is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and about and see what our district has to offer and it’s all for free.

“I would like to thank the many volunteers who work so hard to make this very special event possible.”

A booklet listing all the venues taking part is available from libraries and visitor information centres.

For further information on the event go to: www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Here is the full list of what will be open for the Heritage Open Days:

They are in the process of publishing them, our full list is below!

LEAMINGTON:

All Saints Church

Brunswick Street Cemetery guided walk

Foundry Wood

Holy Trinity Church

Leamington Real Tennis Club

Leamington Society walk

Leamington Spa Station and Garden

Lillington guided walk

Polish Catholic Mission

St Mark’s Church

St Mary’s Church, Cubbington

St Mary’s Church

St Peter Apostle Church

Shree Krishna Mandir

South Lodge, Jephson Gardens

Tours of the historic Royal Pump Rooms

WARWICK:

Alderson House

Court House

Guy’s Cliffe Masonic Rooms

Guy’s Cliffe Walled Garden

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire: Behind the scenes at the archives

Hill Close Gardens

Lord Leycester Hospital

St Mary’s Church, Bell Ringing Chamber

St Nicholas Church

St Pauls Church

Warwick Walk

KENILWORTH:

Kenilworth Abbey Barn, Museum and Heritage Centre

Kenilworth Abbey Ruins, guided tour

St Barnabas Church

The Parish Church of St Nicholas

World War One Walk, Kenilworth

RURAL AREAS:

All Saint’s Church, Sherbourne

Baddesley Clinton House

Bagot’s Castle

Chesterton Windmill

Packwood House

St Anne’s Catholic Church, Wappenbury

St Chad’s Church, Bishop’s Tachbrook

St John the Baptist Church, Baginton

St John the Baptist Church, Wasperton

St Margaret’s Church, Hunningham

St Peter’s Church, Barford

Stoneleigh Church, St Mary the Virgin