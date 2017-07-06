Moreton Morrell College students lend a paw to help pet charity

Students at a Warwickshire college are helping moggies with a meow-vellous new cat home mews-style development.

Working in a purr-fect partnership with the Blue Cross pet charity, a cattery has been officially opened at Moreton Morrell College.

The Blue Cross will be working in partnership with Moreton Morrell College to care for the cats

The charity and have teamed up to care for homeless cats and kittens until loving new homes can be found for them.

Cats will stay in five double pens at the college where students studying courses in animal care and management will look after them, supervised by the lecturing team, until forever homes can be found.

Katie Macalister, Regional Rehoming Network Manager at Blue Cross, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Moreton Morrell College.

“Our partnerships with colleges give homeless cats the best chance of finding a new home, while helping students gain first-hand experience of looking after animals.

“It really is win-win for all of us - including the cats.”

Jade Fox, who is studying towards a Level 3 Animal Management qualification at the college said: “It is great having cats at the college.

“Helping them gives us the opportunity to put into practice everything that we are learning on our course.”

To offer one of the cats a home visit www.bluecross.org.uk or call 0300 777 1941.