Mother sent picture of six-year-old daughter in fishnets to Harbury sex offender

A mother has admitted taking a picture of her six-year-old daughter wearing fishnet tights and sending it to a Harbury man she had met online.

The mother, who is in her 30s, pleaded not guilty at Coventry Crown Court to causing or inciting her six-year-old daughter to engage in sexual activity.

It was said that, at the request of pervert Paul Fryer, she had got the girl to wear fishnet tights and then recorded her doing so and sent the movie clip to him.

Fryer, 39, of Farm Street, Harbury, appeared at the court via a video link from prison.

He had been remanded in custody after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to causing the six-year-old ‘to engage in sexual activity, namely the wearing of fishnet tights.’

Fryer, who it was said had a history of sexual offending, had been arrested after the police found the clip of the girl on his phone.

From that, the police traced the mother, who lives in south Birmingham, but cannot be named to protect the identity of her daughter.

Of the woman’s not guilty plea, Claire Evans, defending, explained: “She is not going to accept anything sexual in relation to the child.

“While she accepts taking the photographs and sending them, she does not accept any intention to incite her child to engage in sexual activity, and did not consider it to be sexual activity.”

Judge Andrew Lockhart QC commented: “It occurs to me that someone made potentially an indecent photograph of a child, which is a different offence but does not require the element of incitement [to engage in sexual activity].

“A six-year-old in fishnet tights might mean a jury found it very easy to decide that issue. I wonder whether that might resolve the case.”

Adjourning the case for that to be considered, Judge Lockhart told Miss Evans: “If she accepts taking the photographs, you will have to advise her it is completely irrelevant whether she thinks it’s indecent.”

When the hearing resumed, prosecutor Adam Western asked to add a further charge of making an indecent image of a child – to which the mother then pleaded guilty.

Judge Lockhart observed that it was not just possession of the image, but production, but remarked: “The main protagonist, on one view of the case, is not this defendant.”

He agreed to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on the woman, who he ordered to register as a sex offender.

She was granted bail with a condition that she has no contact with any child under the age of 13 without the consent of Social Services.

Fryer had been due to be sentenced at the hearing, but his case was also adjourned after Judge Lockhart said it was appropriate for them to be sentenced together.

A report has already been prepared addressing the issue of whether Fryer poses a danger to children, and the judge pointed out: “It is going to be a custodial sentence of some duration in his case.”