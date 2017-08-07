Mothercare recalls baby bouncer due to injury risk

Mothercare has announced a voluntary recall of one of its own-brand baby bouncer chairs after it emerged that the fabric seat could become detached from the frame, resulting in a child falling through.

While the firm said that incorrect assembly could lead to injury, it also highlighted that the risk of detaching fabric was still present in correctly assembled chairs.

The bouncer in question

A company announcement read: “Bouncers with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards and with a barcode ending in 843611-3 are affected by this recall. All earlier versions are unaffected.

“If you own one of these bouncers please stop using it immediately and return your product to a mothercare store where a full refund will be given.

“If you have any queries please contact mothercare via email on: bouncerEnquiries@mothercare.com”

The organisation also apologised to customers, saying: “This action has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”