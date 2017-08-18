Motorists angry over parking tickets at spot near Warwick Hospital

Motorists are warning others about parking at a spot on a road near Warwick Hospital which they had used regularly without being fined until recently.

Silvio Ciampa, of Southam, has visited the hospital regularly in recent months and has used the spot on Millers Road occasionally over the years.

Cars being ticketed at the spot in Millers Road, Warwick.

But he received a ticket with a £35 fine for parking in the spot on July 31.

He said: “We’re not just talking about 50 or 100 people who have used that spot to park in. We’re talking thousands.

“I pass that spot regularly and I always see cars parked there. They have to put a sign up.

“If I had known I wasn’t allowed to park there I would not have done so.

“It’s straight forward really, people need to be warned.”

Dan Kent has worked at the hospital for ten years and, like Mr Ciampa, has used the spot occasionally over this time.

He said he would usually park for free on Wedgnock Green nearby and is not able to get a staff parking pass because he does not live far enough away from the hospital.

He said: “I will be appealing because I have got nothing to lose but there should be signs up there to warn people.”

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said that the tickets were being issued following a complaint from a concerned business in Millers Road.

Over a period of 15 days last month, enforcement officers issued 53 warning notices at the spot and since then 43 fines have been issued.

The spokesman added: “In accordance with legislation a double yellow line is enforceable at all times and no sign is required. The requirement for a ‘no waiting at any time’ plate was withdrawn in the 2002 revision to the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions Act . The yellow lines have recently been repainted, making the restriction clear.