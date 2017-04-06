Mum’s plea to find phone lost at Warwick Castle for treasured photos of her late son

A mum who visited Warwick last week is appealing for help to find her lost phone which contains irreplaceable photos and videos of her son, who died in January.

Zoe Elliott, who lives in Thame in Oxfordshire, was visiting Warwick Castle last Sunday when she lost her black Sony Xperia.

Zoe launched a social media appeal to try find her phone - and has been overwhelmed by the support she has received.

She said: “My son Callum was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 20 months old and despite having chemotherapy, radiotherapy and three operations, it returned in February 2016.

“He passed away on the January 9, 20 days before his fifth birthday. I have two other children - Mia, who is 12 and Ellie, who is seven months old. We had lots of videos of Mia and Callum on the phone, some of which I haven’t managed to watch since he passed away. Sadly the phone’s photos and videos weren’t backed up

“I have had so much help and support from people it’s overwhelming. I’m so touched by all the messages I’ve had. Also the staff at Warwick Castle have been incredible and been in touch every day since.

“It has been so difficult not knowing whether I will see those videos and photos again, everyone helping has given me such hope though.

“To anyone out there that may have my phone or seen it please get in contact. I will never get those memories back now Callum has gone and it’s so important to us all. Also as Ellie won’t remember him, I want them for her to watch as she grows up.”

If anyone has any information about the phone they can get in touch with Zoe at zoeelliott1987@gmail.com. Alternatively people can get in touch with staff at Warwick Castle by emailing: WC.Admin@warwick-castle. com